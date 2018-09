Brydge 12.9 Series II Bluetooth iPad Pro keyboard review

A few weeks ago I posted a review of the Leatherman Micra multi-tool which got a lot of views and comments, so I decided to do more EDC tool reviews and my next one is the Gerber Dime. The Dime is another mini multi-tool that can fit in your pocket like the Micra. Stay tuned for my review coming soon. Please follow The Gadgeteer or subscribe to our newsletter so you won't miss my review. (9/19)